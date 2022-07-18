HCL Technologies conducts walk-in drive in Kerala for Class 12 students

HCL Technologies is conducting one-day walk-in drive across five cities of Kerala under its flagship early career program ‘TechBee’ from (July 18.

The events are organised to create opportunities for Class 12 students getting financial independence. HCL Technologies continues to expand and grow and looking to hire over 750 fresh talents from Kerala.

About TechBee

TechBee, HCL Technologies’ Early Career Program, is a work-integrated higher education programme that contributes to the “Skill India” mission of the Government. As a part of the HCL’s new people strategy, the programme offers IT engineering jobs by equipping the selected 10+2 students with future-ready skills.

Subbaraman B, Vice President, HCL Technologies, said, “TechBee started in 2017 to hire the best talent and enable them to achieve financial independence at the start of their career. So far, over 7,000 students have been selected for the TechBee program and are in various stages of their career journey with HCL. We have observed a lot of interest and potential in students in Kerala and the other adjoining states. That is why we chose to do this walk-in drive in the state.”

The programme prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL, where candidates undergo intensive 12-month training. The students also get an opportunity to do an internship on HCL projects. While working, students may also enrol in an undergraduate degree programme offered by reputed partner institutions like BITS Pilani, SASTRA University and Amity University.

After completion of one-year training, students earn a salary between ₹1.70 – 2.20 lakh per annum. As a part of the program, selected students get an assured job at HCL Technologies upon completing the classroom training and an internship. The internship comes with a stipend of ₹10,000.

Mode of selection

Students who have completed Class XII in 2021 or are currently awaiting Class XII results this year with Mathematics or Business Mathematics can apply. Selected students should score 60 per cent or higher in their Class XII to continue the program.

Eligible candidates will appear for an Online Career Aptitude Test (HCL CAT) and those who clear it would be invited for an Interview, after which HCL will issue a Letter of Intent/offer letter.

The fee for the training program is ₹1,00,000+taxes. Loans for the tuition fees are enabled through partner financial institutions repayable through EMI.