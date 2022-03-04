Hearst Media Production ties up with Toonz Media for North American market

Hearst Media Production Group and Toonz Media Group has announced a partnership to produce new animated productions.

Hearst Media Production Group, a business unit of Hearst Television, is a producer and distributor of television programming. It produces more than 30 series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast stations and networks in 97 countries, and on connected TV and streaming platforms, with a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming.

Through the new partnership, Hearst brings its distribution prowess to engage US audiences with Toonz’s prolific slate of children’s animation productions including brand new titles like Paddypaws, Sunnyside Billy, Kingdom of None and Aliens In My Backpack.

Global kids and family entertainment studio Toonz Media Group has created some of the most highly-rated international shows including Wolverine and The X-Men, Speedracer Next Generation and Playmobil.

Delivering high quality content

“This is a strategic alliance for Toonz as we broaden our presence in North America. We are confident that together Toonz and Hearst Media Production Group can produce and deliver high quality content that will appeal and entertain children and family audiences everywhere,” said Bruno Zarka, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Toonz Media Group.

“Creating key alliances with global partners like Toonz is critical to Hearst Media Production Group’s aggressive strategy to expand our reach into all genres of content for all audiences,” said Angelica Rosas McDaniel, EVP and General Manager, Entertainment for Hearst Media Production Group.