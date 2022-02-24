Toonz Media to co-produce animated feature of legendary road cyclist Gino Bartali

Legendary road cyclist Gino Bartali has become the inspiration for yet another feature, this time targeted at the younger audience. Global animation major Toonz Media Group is teaming up with Lynx Multimedia Factory, Rai Ragazzi and Telegael to co-produce an animated feature provisionally titled Bartali’s Bicycle, inspired by Bartali’s daring acts of courage and humanism during World War II. Bartali’s Bicycle is set for release in early 2023.

The multinational co-production focusing on themes of tolerance, team-work and diversity will be shown in Italy by RAI and distributed worldwide by Toonz and Rome-based distribution and production company TVCO. The PG-rated 2D animated feature will be targeted at the 7+ and family audience.

Set in the modern day in the Middle East, the 80 minute feature follows two young boys from rivaling communities who are brought together by their shared love for cycling. The movie’s theme is woven around Bartali’s awe-inspiring services for holocaust victims during World War II.

Production details

The development, pre-production and picture post-production of the movie will be led by Lynx Studio in Italy while the animation production will be done at Toonz studios in India. Final backgrounds and sound post-production will be carried out at Emmy Award-winning Irish studio and Toonz group company Telegael, who will also handle some elements of pre-production.

“Bartali’s Bicycle is a story that will resonate with audiences all across the world. It is exactly the kind of story that Toonz is committed to relate to the younger generation. This is, indeed, a prestigious project for Toonz and we are very excited to team up with our amazing partners Lynx, Raj Ragazzi, TVCO and Telgael for this international co-production,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar.