Hexnode achieves ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management System

Hexnode, a Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, has announced that it has been ISO27001 certified for its implementation of Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

With devices logged into various networks and data packets crossing borders in today’s highly interconnected world, having an appropriate Information Security Management System in place is imperative for businesses.

The ISO/IEC 27001, one of the most recognised independent international security standards, is an initiative that helps businesses establish, implement, maintain and improve their ISMS. It also makes them more resilient and agile to information security threats. Being ISO/IEC 27001 certified ensures that the company has a solid and systematic approach to information security.

“At Hexnode, we have been constructing an architecture that protects the security, privacy, and compliance of the data we handle. And ISO27001 is just another step to letting our clients know that their data is in safe hands,” says Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode.

With all things going cyber, privacy and compliance are prerequisites that stakeholders check out for before committing their data into third-party hands. Hexnode puts into use its best technology to cover every aspect of security, and this certification is just a shout-out to the customers, partners and distributors that the company is committed to going to any extent to protect its client information, he said.

“Privacy and data protection have been a key area of our focus and this certification is the latest milestone in our information security roadmap, demonstrating our commitment to data security,” he added.