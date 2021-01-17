HFCL to ramp up cable production by 30% in six months

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
HFCL, a telecom equipment manufacturer and systems integration company, is planning to ramp up optical fibre cable (OFC) production, including Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) cable, by 30 per cent. The company expects good demand for its products for the next five years.
“Today we manufacture about 19 million km of OFC per year. We are planning to increase this by 30 per cent it in the next 6 months, by increasing capacity at our Hyderabad plant,” HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said.
HFCL (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd) manufactures OFC from its three facilities; Hyderadad, Chennai and Goa.
Currently, the company manufactures 52,000 km of FTTH cable per month at its Chennai and Hyderabad facilities. FTTH cable, and production of other cables, will also be increased by 30 per cent, he added.
The firm, which started production of WiFi products in this financial year, had already shipped nearly 1 lakh pieces. The company is also developing Software Defined Radio and High capacity radio relays for Defence.
Earlier, HFCL had also won contracts to install telecom systems for Mauritius and Dhaka metro rail projects.
As of December 31, HFCL’s order book stood at ₹7,313 crore to be executed over the next 1.5 years.
“With an attractive pipeline ahead, and we are seeing good opportunities for our indigenously designed and developed products that has application across industries such as telecom, Railways and Defence,” Nahata said.
The 4G spectrum auction, expected launch of 5G services, FTTH gaining ground and BharatNet programmes among others would bring in a lot of opportunities for Indian telecom gear manufacturers, he added.
In February last year, HFCL acquired a 47.87 per cent stake in Chennai-based BigCat Wireless for ₹22.5 crore.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...