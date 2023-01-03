Snapchat is one of the go-to apps for picture sharing in recent times and supports both Android and iOS. Unlike other messaging and picture-sharing apps, Snapchat is unique in its own ways. Group Chats are also available and are easy to go about.

When it comes to creating a group and adding members to it, there are direct ways to do it. But the main deal is removing a group member. When a group admin decides to remove someone from a group, there is no direct way but they can go about it in two different ways.

Two ways to remove a group member

Form a New Group

This is one of the ways to prevent an unwanted person from joining your group. Although the way sounds passive-aggressive, it might be the easiest way to keep the unwanted person away.

Get the person to leave

One of the other ways to remove a member from a specific group is to ask the unwanted person to leave the group by themselves.

Block the person

One of the easiest ways to keep away a person is to block the particular Snapchat contact. This way, there is no need for the group admin to go about the first two steps and paving way for chaos.

To do this, tap on the three-dots at the top-right corner on the contact’s profile and select Manage Friendship.

Next, select Block and then, confirm Block option.