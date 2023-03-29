UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app allows individuals to access Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) services with ease. The application will educate users about the list of documents required to apply for a passport, locate the nearest passport seva centre, appointment availability, and their passport application status.

To check passport application status

Step 1: Open the UMANG app on your device and log in to your account.

Step 2: Scroll down to select ‘utility and bill payments’ from the categories.

Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘Passport Seva.’

Step 4: Click on ‘status tracker’ to track your passport application status.

Step 5: Select ‘application status’ from the drop-down menu and enter your file number and date of birth.

The platform will now display your passport application status.

To check the passport appointment availability

Step 1: Launch the app.

Step 2: Select ‘check appointment availability’ from the list of Passport Seva services in UMANG.

Step 3: Select the city from the drop-down menu and enter the captcha code.

The application will display the list of passport seva centres along with the date of appointment availability.

