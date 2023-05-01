Individuals must register and activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) to access the provident fund-related services in the EPFO portal. A UAN is a 12-digit number for each employee contributing to the EPF (employees’ provident fund).

The UAN is necessary to check their credits and debits to the PF account.

Steps to perform UAN activation on UMANG

Step 1: Open the UMANG app and log in to your account.

Step 2: Enter ‘EPFO’ in the search bar and proceed to search.

Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘UAN activation’ from the list of services.

Step 4: Enter your UAN, name, date of birth (DOB), mobile number and mail ID.

You will be required to perform OTP verification.

Your UAN will be activated and the password will be sent to your registered mobile number to set up your EPF account.