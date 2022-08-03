Here’s how to link Voter ID with Aadhaar

The Election Commission of India has launched a special drive to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar. It has introduced a new form— 6B—for individuals to link their Aadhaar numbers with the electoral roll to weed out duplicate entries in the electoral roll.

Steps to link Aadhaar with Voter ID online

Step 1: Visit the National Voters’ Services Portal

Step 2: Register/ login to your NVSP account.

Step 3: To register, enter the details, including mobile number, email ID and EPIC number.

Step 4: After signing in, go to the Home section and click ‘Form 6B-Information of Aadhaar number by existing electors’ or click “Search in Electoral Roll.’

Step 5: Enter your personal details to search Voter ID or provide EPIC number and state.

Step 6: Fill in your Aadhaar details and authenticate the identity with an OTP verification received in your registered mobile number.

Step 7: You will receive a confirmation message once your Aadhaar is linked to Voter ID.