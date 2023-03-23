PAN cards are issued by the Income Tax Department to taxpayers to link TDS/TCS credits, tax payments, return filings, and more. Now get instant e-PAN in a few minutes.

  • Next, click on Get New e-PAN.
  • Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar card number. Tick off the box below if the criteria matches.
  • Enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar linked phone number.
  • Then, validate the Aadhaar details displayed on the screen.
  • Enter the PAN details and submit.
Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   