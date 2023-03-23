PAN cards are issued by the Income Tax Department to taxpayers to link TDS/TCS credits, tax payments, return filings, and more. Now get instant e-PAN in a few minutes.

Visit Income Tax e-Filing portal online.

Under Quick Links on the left , click on Instant e-PAN.

Next, click on Get New e-PAN.

Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar card number. Tick off the box below if the criteria matches.

Enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar linked phone number.

Then, validate the Aadhaar details displayed on the screen.

Enter the PAN details and submit.