PAN cards are issued by the Income Tax Department to taxpayers to link TDS/TCS credits, tax payments, return filings, and more. Now get instant e-PAN in a few minutes.
- Visit Income Tax e-Filing portal online.
- Under Quick Links on the left , click on Instant e-PAN.
- Next, click on Get New e-PAN.
- Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar card number. Tick off the box below if the criteria matches.
- Enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar linked phone number.
- Then, validate the Aadhaar details displayed on the screen.
- Enter the PAN details and submit.