The voice message option, which has been available on Apple iMessage for a long time, now sports a few changes with the iOS 16 update.

The audio feature on iMessage can only be used when both the sender and recipient phones are connected to a network.

Send voice message within iMessage
  • Head on to iMessage, and start a new conversation.
  • Enter a recipient name on the “To” space.
  • Select the Audio Message option from the list showed on the panel below.
Audio Message on iMessage.

  • Tap or Hold the Red button to Record.
  • Release the button to send the audio message.
