The voice message option, which has been available on Apple iMessage for a long time, now sports a few changes with the iOS 16 update.

The audio feature on iMessage can only be used when both the sender and recipient phones are connected to a network.

Send voice message within iMessage

Head on to iMessage, and start a new conversation.

Enter a recipient name on the “To” space.

Select the Audio Message option from the list showed on the panel below.

Audio Message on iMessage. | Photo Credit: -

Tap or Hold the Red button to Record.

Release the button to send the audio message.