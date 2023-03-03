Passports are an important document when it comes to travel and identification. At present, you can not only apply for a passport online, but also track the application status.

Track your passport application

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra portal.

On the homepage, one can see the Track Application Status option on the left side.

On the next step, select the Application Type. One must select Passport/ PCC/ IC/ GEP from the drop down list.

Fill the other required details like File Number and DOB .

and . When you have filled all the required fields, click on Track Status .

. On the next page, the applicant can see the status of their passport.