Passports are an important document when it comes to travel and identification. At present, you can not only apply for a passport online, but also track the application status.

Track your passport application
  • On the homepage, one can see the Track Application Status option on the left side.
  • On the next step, select the Application Type. One must select Passport/ PCC/ IC/ GEP from the drop down list.
  • Fill the other required details like File Number and DOB.
  • When you have filled all the required fields, click on Track Status.
  • On the next page, the applicant can see the status of their passport.
