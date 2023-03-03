Passports are an important document when it comes to travel and identification. At present, you can not only apply for a passport online, but also track the application status.
Track your passport application
- Visit the Passport Seva Kendra portal.
- On the homepage, one can see the Track Application Status option on the left side.
- On the next step, select the Application Type. One must select Passport/ PCC/ IC/ GEP from the drop down list.
- Fill the other required details like File Number and DOB.
- When you have filled all the required fields, click on Track Status.
- On the next page, the applicant can see the status of their passport.
