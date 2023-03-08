PM Narendra Modi launched the Kisan Samman Nidhi yojna to help farmers and their families economically. Farmers can also opt for loans under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Apply for loans

Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi portal.

Scroll down to Farmers Corner, and select Download KCC form.

You will be provided with the loan application form for agricultural credit for PM Kisan Beneficiaries