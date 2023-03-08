PM Narendra Modi launched the Kisan Samman Nidhi yojna to help farmers and their families economically. Farmers can also opt for loans under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.
Apply for loans
- Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi portal.
- Scroll down to Farmers Corner, and select Download KCC form.
- You will be provided with the loan application form for agricultural credit for PM Kisan Beneficiaries
