Paytm UPI payments app allows customers to pay utility bills, and insurance premiums, save money in wallets and set payment reminders. Nevertheless, the payment app lets customers pay for movie tickets while booking and alerts them about upcoming movies. The list of upcoming films can be explored in the Paytm Movie Tickets section.
How to set movie alert on Paytm
Step 1: Open the Paytm app.
Step 2: Click to view all Paytm services.
Step 3: Scroll to the movies and events section and select upcoming movies.
Step 4: Select a particular movie and click on the bell icon below to set alert.
Step 5: You can edit the city and select specific theatres if required. You may also choose to receive the alert on WhatsApp.
You will be able to select up to three theatres.
Step 6: Click to confirm and the alert will be enabled.
