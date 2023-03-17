Paytm UPI payments app allows customers to pay utility bills, and insurance premiums, save money in wallets and set payment reminders. Nevertheless, the payment app lets customers pay for movie tickets while booking and alerts them about upcoming movies. The list of upcoming films can be explored in the Paytm Movie Tickets section.

Also read: How to set payment reminder on Paytm

How to set movie alert on Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Click to view all Paytm services.

Step 3: Scroll to the movies and events section and select upcoming movies.

Step 4: Select a particular movie and click on the bell icon below to set alert.

Step 5: You can edit the city and select specific theatres if required. You may also choose to receive the alert on WhatsApp.

You will be able to select up to three theatres.

Step 6: Click to confirm and the alert will be enabled.

Also read: How to set your QR code on PhonePe

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit