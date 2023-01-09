Here’s how to add money to Paytm Wallet

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Enter ‘Paytm wallet’ in the search bar.

Step 3: Click on Paytm Wallet under the Services tab.

Step 4: Enter the value and click to add money to the wallet.

Step 5: Choose the payment option.

Step 6: Enter the PIN and complete the transaction.

Customers will be able to make payments via Paytm Wallet. The UPI app allows users to check their wallet balance and recharge the same at any time.

Users have to head to the Paytm Balance window via the services tab. The Paytm Wallet Balance will appear at the top of the window. Individuals will also be able to transfer money from their wallet to a bank account.

