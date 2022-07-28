Google Street View: Here is how to use the feature in Google Maps

Google has launched the Street View feature on its Maps application offering 360-degree, panoramic and street-level imagery. The feature is available across Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar and Amritsar. According to reports, in association with Genesys International and Tech Mahindra, Google aims to expand the feature to 50 cities by the end of 2022.

How to use Street View in Google Maps on Android and iPhone

Google Maps’ Street View

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app.

Step 2: Search for a place or drop a pin on the map.

Step 3: Select the place name or address.

Step 4: Scroll down and select the photo labeled “Street View” or the thumbnail with a Street View icon.

How to use Street View Layer

Street View Layer on Google Maps

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app.

Step 2: Tap the Layers icon at the right top corner.

Step 3: In the pop-up window, select Street View as the Map type.

Step 4: Blue lines on the Map indicate Street View coverage. Tap on any blue line to enter Street View.

To know more about Google’s partnership to launch Street View in Maps, read: Google Maps is back with Street View