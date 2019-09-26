Info-tech

HR tech startup Darwinbox raises Rs 105 cr

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 26, 2019

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox

HR technology solutions firm Darwinbox has raised $ 15 million (about Rs 105 crore) in Series B investment from Sequoia India, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya Partners and 3one4 Capital.

The firm provides end-to-end Human Resource Management (HRMS) platform to all the HR needs of an entity from hiring to retirement of employees.

“We will invest heavily in further strengthening our platform, especially our analytical layer with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to help decision making,” Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said.

“Asia HR technology market is estimated to be at $ 9 billion. Increase in mobile users in the geography meant newer possibilities in the way organisations can engage and empower their employees,” Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder, Darwinbox, said.

