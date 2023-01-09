Hyderabad has surpassed Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, in creating jobs, claims Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

Citing a Nasscom report, he said that the city had created 1.5 lakh jobs, or one-third of the 4.5 lakh jobs that the IT industry created last year, while Bengaluru created 1.46 lakh jobs.

“The number of employees, employers who are looking at Hyderabad is growing. I sincerely believe that this is just the beginning,” KTR said.

Addressing leaders of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) here on Monday he said that the total number of employees in the IT industry in the state increased to 8.7 lakh last year from 3.23 lakh when the State was formed in 2014.

“During the period, the IT exports to ₹1.83 lakh crore last year from from ₹57,000 crore in 2014,” he said.

He appealed to the industry leaders to look beyond Hyderabad and expand their operations in tier-II towns of the State.

