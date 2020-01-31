IBM’s new CEO wants India to lead ‘quantum’ race

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
IIT-Kanpur alumni Arvind Krishna will replace Ginny Rometty as IBM’s Chief Executive Officer, marking the ascendance of another Indian to the top post of one of the largest tech companies in the world.
Krishna joins a growing club of Indian CEOs that now includes Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Alphabet Inc’s Sundar Pichai, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, Palo Alto’s Nikesh Arora and Mastercard’s Ajay Banga.
Krishna, 57, was so far the head of IBM’s cloud and cognitive software unit and has been pioneering two big bets for the Big Blue: Quantum Computing and Blockchain.
Krishna is also a big proponent of open source technologies and was the principal architect of IBM’s acquisition of RedHat last year. In an earlier interview with BusinessLine, Krishna had spoken about the importance of quantum computing and how India’s lack of interest in the upcoming technology could set it back against global peers.
“If you want to simulate a molecule of something like caffeine, which has 160 eletrons, it would require a computer that’s 1/10th the volume of our planet. But that can be done with a quantum computer the size of a small room,” Krishna said while explaining the possibilities with a quantum computer.
He said while countries like China are heavily investing in on quantum computing, India could lose its technological edge by missing out on the upcoming technology.
“Are start-ups in India interested in quantum computing? I haven’t found any. I found start-ups in Japan, the UK, the US, Canada and Germany,” Krishna said.
“If all India wants to do is to manufacture basic commodity sub assemblies, there’s probably nothing to lose when it comes to quantum computing. But if they want to be the designers of the next generation sub components of a vehicle, a fraction of that would be deeply influenced by quantum computing in a few years from now,” he said.
Krishna will have big shoes to fill as Rometty, 62, retires after almost 40 years with the company.
With Krishna’s focus on cutting edge research, IBM could be better placed to compete with the likes of Google and Amazon that are quickly grabbing marketshare.
Soon after IBM’s announcement, Krishna received a warm welcome on Twitter from some of the biggest corporate houses in India.
Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindr Group, in his tweet praised Krishna’s appointment saying it is “a stunning endorsement of the managerial capabilities of Indian-origin managers. Satya, Sundar, Shantanu & Arvind running four US tech giants.”
“On a lighter note, the next time the White House organises a conclave of Tech Industry titans, they’ll have to ensure the snacks are Samosas & not Hamburgers...,” Mahindra said in another tweet.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...