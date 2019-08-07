iDreamCareer raises undisclosed amount from US based Gray Matters Capital's edLABS

Career counselling firm iDreamCareer (iDC) on Wednesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount from US-based education and skilling sector focused impact investor Gray Matters Capital's edLABS in the Pre-Series A funding round.

“The funding made by our edLABS initiative is aimed at improving learning outcomes of educational courses by mapping student abilities with courses suitable for them; which in-turn would help in boosting their future employability prospects”, said Srinita Mitra, Portfolio Manager, Gray Matters Capital edLABS.

Started in 2013, iDC's flagship Psychometric Assessment tool helps students mapping their abilities, personality traits as well as areas of interest to discover their inner potential while its Career Planner tool helps in aligning this potential with suitable career options.

"The funding round will help us to further establish high-end technology products in the space of career guidance for millions of students. This round will help us in setting up the growth phase for the company," said Ayush Bansal, Founder and CEO, iDreamCareer.

The most recent project of the company has been with the Delhi government which involved building capacity of the career counsellors, administering its psychometric career assessment and creating a state customised career guidance portal for the students.

Currently, iDC career counselling programs are being delivered in over 6700 schools across India and the Middle East.