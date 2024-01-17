Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with the US-based Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to launch an eMobility Simulation Lab. The company has provided a financial support of $1 million to the institute, said Vishwanath Rao, Managing Director, Altair.

Set up in the Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, the lab will have products and tools along with financial support from Altair. This will be followed with other labs and facilities to deliver research and training in the eMobility Domain.

eMobility lab

The lab will host Altair’s modelling and simulation tools that will support the academic activities that IIT Madras will carry out in the other eMobility labs for Batteries, Charging, Power Electronics, Motors and Controllers and Vehicle Engineering, among other related areas. These facilities will together support the multiple Academic initiatives that the Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, has started in the area of eMobility.

Rao told newspersons the company has given a financial support in kind and also provided the company’s software and hardware to enable the students and faculty use them for building the necessary skills.

CS Shankar Ram, Head, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, said the long term goal is to make the Department as a hub for all eMobility-related matters. The eMobility Simulation Lab supported is an important enabler in achieving this vision. The key outcomes envisaged from the Lab include enhancing student learning in related courses; supporting academic projects and research. And complement skilling initiatives in the eMobility domain, he said.