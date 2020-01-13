Images of Samsung’s next in Galaxy series leaked; confirms Galaxy S20 name

Samsung was in the news last week for launching its all-new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note Lite versions. Amid talk about the nomenclature of Samsung’s next, a website called XDA Developers, on Sunday, provided some ‘leaked’ images of the device revealing its name and overall look.

The irony of it all was the ‘Do not leak’ sticker on the front of the images.

The images confirmed that the device will be called Samsung Galaxy S20, and not Galaxy S11, as users had earlier speculated, breaking its tradition of naming its devices.





The images shared on XDA Developers also show a much toned-down curvature on the device, compared to earlier versions. The Infinity O display is much flatter than its predecessors. XDA Developers’ source claimed that the device felt much flatter than S10 in the hand.





As for the camera, the device has an all-new macro lens, an addition to a 12 MP 1.8-micron main camera, an ultra-wide and portrait lens, according to The Verge. The device might also include a rear microphone for improved audio recording, reported Endgadget. Adding to the excitement, the report claims that there are rumours of an even higher version of the model, an S20 Ultra with advanced camera features and micro-sensors.





The report also claims that there will be multiple variants of the device, including 4G Galaxy S20, 5G Galaxy S20, 4G Galaxy S20+, and 5G Galaxy S20+. The US markets, however, might only receive the 5G variants, XDA Developers speculated.





Samsung will soon be launching its entire range of devices at its mega-event, Unpacked, on February 11, 2020.



