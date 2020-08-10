India is the neglected elephant in TikTok’s room

Add some zest to your next Zoom call
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
TikTok’s salvage value appears to vary from place to place. Microsoft is in talks for the Chinese-owned short-video apps assets in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, while social network Twitter is interested only in the US division, Reuters reported on Sunday. India, the TikTok’s biggest market by users, is the neglected elephant in the room.
Microsoft has been showy about its commitment to the emerging market. The $1.6-trillion company’s Hyderabad-born boss, Satya Nadella, beamed in last year to the annual meeting of the $188-billion Mumbai-based Reliance Industries. The two firms announced a 10-year alliance that will see Reliance’s new data centres work with Microsoft’s Azure Cloud, amongst other things. For Twitter, like other foreign technology firms, India is widely estimated to be one of its biggest markets by users. The country accounted for 611 million TikTok downloads, or 30 per cent of the total, according to SensorTower.
Practical issues might be one reason to hold back. Either buyer will have to convince sceptics in Washington that their deal will sever any backdoor links with the People’s Republic, and also make the same case to New Delhi, which slapped a ban on the app in June. In addition, Indian users are less valuable to advertisers than those in wealthier markets, and the need to support a long list of local languages raises operating challenges and costs. There’s the price tag too: the whole of TikTok might be worth over $24 billion, Breakingviews estimates. Any such sum would sorely strain Twitter’s balance sheet.
But there are political reasons to be reticent too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is championing a hazy concept of a self-reliant India, much like his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. That could imply future policy support for apps like Chingari, Mitron and Roposo, all of them home-grown TikTok-like alternatives; for ShareChat, which has raised money from Twitter and owns a video-sharing app called Moj; or for Reliance’s JioMeet video conferencing app, which is strikingly similar to Zoom, and free to boot.
India may not fully duplicate China’s template, which helped tech firms like Baidu and Tencent become giants by locking out overseas competition. But foreign buyers have reason to beware.
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
From ₹13,150 cr as of June 2019, they have grown to ₹83,827 cr as of June 2020
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Higher turnover in gold, silver futures have aided volumes; new launches can bolster revenues
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...