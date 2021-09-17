India records its highest-ever fixed download speeds on the Global Index in August 2021: Ookla

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India has maintained its growth trajectory in the overall fixed broadband download speeds to achieve the mean speed of 62.45 Mbps in the month of August, the highest ever, it has achieved, on the Global Index, according to data from mobile and broadband network intelligence firm Ookla.
Ookla on Friday released updates on its Speed test Global Index for the month of August 2021. As per the report, India logged a mean broadband download speed of 62.45 Mbps in August 2021, up from download speeds of 60.06 Mbps logged in July 2021 and a significant growth from 40.45 Mbps which was recorded in July 2020.
With this India has maintained its global ranking on 68th spot in the fixed broadband speeds in the month of August 2021. India’s overall performance in mobile download speeds also witnessed a slight growth from 17.77 Mbps in July 2021 to 17.96 Mbps.
However, it still slipped four spots in the global ranking for mobile speeds, from 122 to 126, owing to the better performance shown by countries like Uzbekistan, Colombia, Belarus and Côte d’Ivoire.
As per the August Global Speed test Index, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore are on the top spot in mobile broadband and fixed broadband with a mean download speed of 195.52 Mbps and 262.20 Mbps, respectively. Cuba and Liberia along with the Marshall Islands registered the highest growth in mobile download speed and fixed broadband speed respectively, in the month of August 2021.
Ookla’s Speed test Global Index compares Speed test data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from the “hundreds of millions” of tests taken by users using Speed test every month to test their Internet performance.
