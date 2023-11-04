Indusface, an app security solutions firm, has found over 1.6 billion cyberattacks in India in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, showing an increase of 70 per cent over the previous quarter. “All of the healthcare sites and over 90 per cent of banking and insurance sites witnessed a bot attack during the quarter,” it said in a report on cyberattacks in the quarter.

There is a huge surge in DDoS attacks too. The report found that DDoS attacks were carried out from 8 million unique IPs for 14 days. The DDoS attack traffic ranged from 3,000-14,000 times more than the usual daily traffic on the target sites,” he said. A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) is an attack where cybercriminals significantly increase traffic to the target website using an army of the compromised computers in order to deny service to the regular visitors to a site. This makes the website unavailable to the user, causing losses to the service provider.

The number of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks in the second quarter ended September 30. Source: Indusface

The top victims of DDoS attacks were India (135 million attacks), the United States (111 million), Germany (1 million) and the UK (1.5 million). India, the US, the UK, Russia and Singapore emerged as top victims of bot attacks.

The State of Application Security-Q3, 2023 report is based on a sample size of over 1,400 applications. It found that over two billion attacks were blocked during the quarter.

Indusface, funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund II, said the data was captured from its AppTrana network, which blocked over 2 billion attacks, with 70 per cent of which (over 1.6 billion) originating from India. “There is a surge in DDoS and bot attacks. While the number of DDoS attacks were up by 67 per cent, there was an increase of 56 per cent in the number of bot attacks. Eight out of the 10 sites witnessed a bot attack. We have mapped over 46,000 critical and high vulnerabilities during the quarter,” the report said.

