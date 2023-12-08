New Delhi, Dec 8

India, as one of the youngest nations with a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, is poised to be an active contributor to the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) in the not-so-distant future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

India offers solutions that are scalable, secure, affordable, sustainable, and replicable on a global scale. India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiative is a prime example of such pioneering efforts, Modi said in a Linkedin post.

“In the field of AI, India is looking to take a giant leap to empower its citizens. Be it serving citizens in their language, making education easier and personalised, making healthcare more accessible, making agriculture more informed, India is using AI for various productive purposes,” he said.

Inviting everyone to participate in the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit 2023, to be held between December 12 and 14, he said decades of fast-paced innovation and the power of human endeavour have brought to life what was once considered to be in the realm of imagination.

“In this whirlwind of rapid advancement, AI is one area where its applications are expanding at an exponential rate...in this regard, forums such as the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), of which India is a co-founder, are crucial. The GPAI brings along 28 member countries and the European Union (EU) as its members, to guide the responsible development and use of AI,” he said.

Since its (GPAI) inception in June 2020, India has made significant contributions to GPAI, actively engaging in initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of an open, safe, secure, and accountable AI, he said.

“India’s election to its council in November 2022 reflects its dedication to Safe and Trusted AI...As the Lead Chair of the GPAI, India reaffirms its commitment to harnessing technology, particularly AI, for the welfare of people, ensuring that nations of the Global South are not the last to reap its benefits,” Modi said.

The PM further said India is dedicated to clearing the path for a regulatory framework that ensures safe and trusted AI, bringing all nations together for widespread and enduring implementation.

“When India grows, it does so to ensure an equitable and inclusive model of growth. When India innovates, it does so to ensure that no one is left behind. When India leads, it does so to ensure that it can take everyone along towards the greater good. With the same spirit in the realm of AI, India’s approach has been to enable a universal understanding and a conducive environment, steering the use of AI towards the betterment of humanity,” he added.

The summit will have many sessions, including the AI Expo, which will have 150 start-ups showcasing their strengths. Participants at the session on ‘Applications of AI in Priority Sectors’ will include Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO, Paytm; Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO, Invest India; Laila Cremona, Founder CEO, The Medibay; and Aakrit Vaish, CEO, Haptik AI.

