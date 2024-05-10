3AI Holding Limited and SML India, announced the launch of ‘Hanooman’, India’s homegrown multilingual GenAI platform in 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages, to build Gen AI ecosystem for India by leveraging the country’s diverse linguistic and cultural heritage.

Derived from the name of Lord Hanuman, it symbolises the platform’s commitment to using the power of GenAI for the greater good. Hanooman, with all his knowledge, power and strength always served Ram loyally and we want Hanooman to bring the same GenAI power to humanity. Hanooman has been developed by SML India in partnership with 3AI Holding. The platform aims to reach 200 million users within its first year of launch, said the company.

As part of the launch, SML India announced its partnership with leading technology stalwarts and innovators like HP, NASSCOM and Yotta. Through the partnership, Yotta will provide GPU cloud infrastructure to bolster SML India’s operations. Additionally, SML India’s partnership with NASSCOM is aimed at several initiatives, like supporting AI startups, fostering fintech innovation, engaging with 3,000 colleges and participating in research programmes.

Vishnu Vardhan, Co-Founder & CEO, SML India, said, “Hanooman represents a new era of AI innovation in India. With its launch, we aim to impact the lives of 200 million users within the first year alone. 80 per cent of Indians can’t use English, hence, Hanooman’s capabilities to support Indian languages will bring Gen AI to the reach of everyone in India and open massive opportunities for companies and startups bringing Gen AI products to the market.”

The company has also collaborated with the Government of Telangana and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), to facilitate seamless translation between English and Telugu, enhancing accessibility and understanding of crucial documents like court orders.

The 12 Indian languages that the web and app are currently available in include Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Sindhi. Additionally, Hanooman will support a host of global languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean and 80 other languages worldwide.

Powered by 3AI Holding’s technology, it combines specialised LLMs built with integration synthesis matrix to deliver clear, adaptive insights and transform complex data into actionable intelligence effortlessly. It is presently accessible in its free version, with the premium subscription plan to be launched later this year. Along with its translation capabilities, Hanooman’s features can handle everything from a casual chat to offering professional advice, as well as perform complex technical tasks like coding and tutoring.

With integration-ready pipelines integrating into existing products, Hanooman aims to cater to four sectors, including healthcare, governance, financial services and education. Hanooman is set to offer an open-source alternative to commercially accessible Large Language Models (LLMs), while providing a closed-source model tailored for enterprises in need of on-premise solutions.