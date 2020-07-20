Indian team comes second in TiE Seattle contest

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
FindR, the Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad Team, has emerged as the Runner Up at the TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global 2020, which was conducted by TIE Seattle virtually on Sunday.
The five-student team proposed a LinkedIn-like solution for blue collar jobs including the provision of maids, cleaners, drivers for customers.
The team comprised N Hasvanth Reddy (Delhi Public School), G Srilasya (FIITJEE), Samhitha (The Future Kid’s School), Ishan Amit and Mihir Boppana (Oakridge International School).
The Team FindR had won the Regional Business Plan Competition held early this year. The team won $1,500 in cash and attracted the attention of potential investors.
As many as 32 teams representing different TiE chapters across the world took part in the TYE Global’s 11th anniversary edition through July 17 to 18.
Eight teams went through a qualifier round held on July 17. The teams were given 10 minutes each to make a pitch to a jury, which selected the three winners.
All the presentations were made through the ‘virtual’ mode. The competition tested their ability to build teams and make business plans.
The Hyderabad team was mentored by Swastik Bihani of Paypal and Murali Bukkapatnam of The Skilling Company.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...