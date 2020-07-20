Indian team comes second in TiE Seattle contest

FindR, the Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad Team, has emerged as the Runner Up at the TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global 2020, which was conducted by TIE Seattle virtually on Sunday.

The five-student team proposed a LinkedIn-like solution for blue collar jobs including the provision of maids, cleaners, drivers for customers.

The team comprised N Hasvanth Reddy (Delhi Public School), G Srilasya (FIITJEE), Samhitha (The Future Kid’s School), Ishan Amit and Mihir Boppana (Oakridge International School).

The Team FindR had won the Regional Business Plan Competition held early this year. The team won $1,500 in cash and attracted the attention of potential investors.

32 teams in the fray

As many as 32 teams representing different TiE chapters across the world took part in the TYE Global’s 11th anniversary edition through July 17 to 18.

Eight teams went through a qualifier round held on July 17. The teams were given 10 minutes each to make a pitch to a jury, which selected the three winners.

Virtual presentations

All the presentations were made through the ‘virtual’ mode. The competition tested their ability to build teams and make business plans.

The Hyderabad team was mentored by Swastik Bihani of Paypal and Murali Bukkapatnam of The Skilling Company.