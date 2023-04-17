Hyderabad, April 17

The 5G network in India is among the fastest in the world, according to Devusinh Chauhan, Union Minister of State for Communications.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day second meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG), which commenced here on Monday, the Minister said India had covered 600 districts with 5G in less than 200 days.

India has second largest telecom network with the lowest data rate in the world and had ‘surprised’ the world by development of Indigenous 4G, 5G technologies in a short span of time, he added.

The public policies of Government of India have been fundamentally inspired by the vision of Antyodaya and they have been instrumental for inclusive welfarism and development, Chauhan said.

The Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, A Narayanaswamy, emphasised on Digital Antyodaya approach and Accessible India campaign for achieving universal accessibility for differently abled persons in the country.

K Rajaraman, Secretary, Telecom said connectivity would have a ‘critical’ impact on the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and digital Economy.

As a part of side events, DoT organised three thematic sessions related to digital connectivity covering mobile broadband, inclusion, and sustainability.

The G20 delegates visited IIT, Hyderabad and witnessed India’s path-breaking projects and cutting-edge research in 5G, IoT, 6G System Prototype, Autonomous Navigation, AI-powered RNA- electronic test kits, among others.