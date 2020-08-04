Infosys Finacle to provide cash management suite to National Bank of Bahrain

Infosys Finacle, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, on Monday announced that the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) had decided to leverage its services for digitally transforming the bank’s businesses.

NBB will adopt the Finacle Cash Management Suite for its banking services.

Hisham Al Kurdi, Chief Executive – Corporate and Institutional Investment Banking, National Bank of Bahrain, said, “This partnership comes as part of NBB’s digital transformation, with the upgrades provided by the suite set to equip the bank with a modern system capable of delivering simple and seamless service for our clients. The front-to-back integrated cash management solution from Infosys Finacle will enable us to deliver a world-class banking experience to our corporate and institutional customers, thereby driving the growth of our transaction banking business.”

“We are happy to extend our relationship with NBB and be the preferred partner for their digital transformation program. This deployment of our industry-leading digital cash management solution suite on a non-Finacle core banking platform is a perfect example of the adaptability of Finacle solutions and its ability to power digital transformation for banks in a progressive and seamless manner,” said Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sales, Infosys Finacle.

NBB will implement the Finacle Liquidity Management platform. It will also upgrade its existing Finacle Corporate Online Banking platform to a full-fledged Digital Engagement Suite — with the latest versions of the Finacle Corporate Online and Mobile Banking solutions, along with the Finacle Digital Engagement Hub.