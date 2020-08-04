Infosys Finacle to provide cash management suite to National Bank of Bahrain

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Infosys Finacle, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, on Monday announced that the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) had decided to leverage its services for digitally transforming the bank’s businesses.
NBB will adopt the Finacle Cash Management Suite for its banking services.
Hisham Al Kurdi, Chief Executive – Corporate and Institutional Investment Banking, National Bank of Bahrain, said, “This partnership comes as part of NBB’s digital transformation, with the upgrades provided by the suite set to equip the bank with a modern system capable of delivering simple and seamless service for our clients. The front-to-back integrated cash management solution from Infosys Finacle will enable us to deliver a world-class banking experience to our corporate and institutional customers, thereby driving the growth of our transaction banking business.”
“We are happy to extend our relationship with NBB and be the preferred partner for their digital transformation program. This deployment of our industry-leading digital cash management solution suite on a non-Finacle core banking platform is a perfect example of the adaptability of Finacle solutions and its ability to power digital transformation for banks in a progressive and seamless manner,” said Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sales, Infosys Finacle.
NBB will implement the Finacle Liquidity Management platform. It will also upgrade its existing Finacle Corporate Online Banking platform to a full-fledged Digital Engagement Suite — with the latest versions of the Finacle Corporate Online and Mobile Banking solutions, along with the Finacle Digital Engagement Hub.
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Cervin Family Office offers advisory, governance, strategy and financial planning services
Touted as a special camera phone, the X3 SuperZoom is otherwise an all-rounder with some hits and some misses
During Covid-19 lockdown, Amazon’s AI-powered virtual assistant is helping the elderly in myriad ways. Here’s ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
₹1001 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98597010171035 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...