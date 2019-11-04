Infosys inks deal with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

IT services major Infosys on Monday said it has inked a long-term partnership with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to support the latter’s digital transformation journey.

Infosys will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure transformation of SGRE, including hybrid cloud transformation, roll-out of a software defined network, set-up of an intelligent service desk, and digital workplace services, according to a statement.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Usage of Infosys Infrastructure Management Solution Suite will enable faster time to market with service catalogue-based offering across all IT infrastructure for SGRE, the statement said.

“Leveraging our innovative solutions, domain knowledge and a clear comprehension of SGRE’s business strategy, we look forward to enabling their core modernisation, enhancing cloud capabilities and consolidating disparate and heterogeneous infrastructure and processes into a single SGRE global standard,” Infosys Executive Vice-President and Global Head of Manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said.

Alan Feeley, Chief Information Officer at SGRE, said when considering its desired IT operating model, the company was looking for a partner that brought a “careful balance of innovation, operational excellence and sustainable commercial viability”.

“With Infosys, we are very confident that these attributes are at the core of their operating culture,” he added.