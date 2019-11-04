Infosys inks deal with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
IT services major Infosys on Monday said it has inked a long-term partnership with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to support the latter’s digital transformation journey.
Infosys will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure transformation of SGRE, including hybrid cloud transformation, roll-out of a software defined network, set-up of an intelligent service desk, and digital workplace services, according to a statement.
No financial details of the deal were disclosed.
Usage of Infosys Infrastructure Management Solution Suite will enable faster time to market with service catalogue-based offering across all IT infrastructure for SGRE, the statement said.
“Leveraging our innovative solutions, domain knowledge and a clear comprehension of SGRE’s business strategy, we look forward to enabling their core modernisation, enhancing cloud capabilities and consolidating disparate and heterogeneous infrastructure and processes into a single SGRE global standard,” Infosys Executive Vice-President and Global Head of Manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said.
Alan Feeley, Chief Information Officer at SGRE, said when considering its desired IT operating model, the company was looking for a partner that brought a “careful balance of innovation, operational excellence and sustainable commercial viability”.
“With Infosys, we are very confident that these attributes are at the core of their operating culture,” he added.
