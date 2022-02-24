Infosys launches metaverse foundry

It helps enterprises navigate the metaverse through the Discover-Create-Scale cycle

Infosys a digital services and consulting company, has launched Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fast-track enterprises’ exploration of the metaverse, including virtual and augmented environments, for their customers, workplace, products and operations.

Infosys metaverse foundry converges the power of domain and design expertise, platforms and digital accelerators with strong relationships in a rich creator-partner economy, the company said in a release.

Enterprises can harness this confluence of capabilities as services on-tap, with the flexibility to ramp up and down their explorations at will. This gives them on-demand ability to securely and efficiently create their own metaverse environment, deliver signature experiences in an existing metaverse, and bring advanced AI-powered data analytics and simulations to realize their evolving aspirations as the internet evolves.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said: “The physical and virtual worlds are already smoothly and ubiquitously interwoven. The metaverse will deepen this overlap and in very experiential ways that will create abundant space for business innovation. We want to help our clients to quickly double down on those opportunities in a find-fast, learn-faster environment before they can reorient their own capabilities, processes and culture in-house to respond to this rapidly evolving space.”

Infosys metaverse foundry helps enterprises navigate the metaverse by partnering with them through the Discover-Create-Scale cycle.

The company said its metaverse foundry puts Infosys’ depth in business domains and expertise in immersive, interactive and experiential design to work for enterprises through its use cases, business cases and execution roadmaps.

They harness the power of technologies like AR/VR, Blockchain, NFT, IoT, Applied AI, cybersecurity and 5G to advance value exploration in the metaverse.

For example, a template that is popular with many large enterprises is for setting up an immersive retail experience where shoppers can explore a branded metaverse environment, buy products as NFTs or connect to an online checkout counter to make purchases that are delivered in the physical world.