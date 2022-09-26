Infosys opens digital centre in Canada, to employ 1,000 people

IT major Infosys inaugurated the Infosys Digital Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The company said it would bring 1,000 jobs to Calgary over the next two years, doubling its original commitment from when the company first expanded into the region in 2021.

This will support the company’s growth across Canada as it also plans to double its total workforce commitment in the country to 8,000 employees by 2024, said a release.

‘Excellence centre’

“We chose to open in Calgary because it is a center of tech excellence with rich IT talent and a strategic location that enables us to scale work with clients across key industries, such as energy, natural resources, and agriculture,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

The Calgary Centre, located in Gulf Canada Square in the city’s downtown commercial district, will help Infosys work more closely with clients in the region to develop cross-industry solutions to business challenges in such areas as intelligent automation, green technology, user experience, and advanced digital technologies, including big data and cloud, the company said.

The centre it said will train, upskill and reskill Infosys and client employees in the technologies required to help Canadian businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

Infosys’ collaborative relationships with academic institutions in the province, including the University of Alberta, will provide recent graduates and experienced professionals with exposure to the latest training, research, and career mentorship. Infosys’ academic collaboration augment the company’s dedicated learning facilities within the Centre, which will deliver continuous learning across the employee lifecycle, the company said.