Infosys opens Sydney Living Lab

IT major Infosys has announced the opening of its Sydney Living Lab, a high-tech co-creation space for digital innovation, part of a network of over 20 established globally, including Melbourne.

The announcement was made during the Premier of New South Wales, Dominic Perrottet’s visit to Infosys headquarters in Bengaluru. The NSW Living Lab is a 160 sqm co-creation space in Infosys’ new Sydney office, which spans 2,030 square metre (sqm) over two storeys at 100 Arthur Street in North Sydney.

It will bring together Infosys’ digital ecosystem including clients, partners, start-ups, academia and government to inspire and nurture innovative digital solutions. The launch of the Sydney Living Lab closely follows that of the Melbourne Living Lab, which was unveiled in April.

“We believe our local Living Lab will support the state’s world-class digital innovation sector through the introduction of a digital co-creation space where ideas can spark and incubate and collaboration can take place,” said Andrew Groth, Executive Vice- President, Infosys and Region Head, Infosys Australia and New Zealand.

The Premier toured the Infosys Bengaluru campus, and immersed in digital experiences in the Infosys Bengaluru Living Lab. This included the cybersecurity command centre, metaverse foundry and digital twin experiences, said the release.