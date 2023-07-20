IT major Infosys reported an 11 per cent YoY profit increase at ₹5,945 crore for the first quarter. On a sequential basis, profits dipped by 3.1 per cent.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹37,933 crore, up by 10 per cent YoY and 1.3 per cent sequentially. Operating margin at 20.8 per cent, growth of 0.7 per cent YoY, and decline of 0.2 per cent QoQ.

Revenue guidance slashed

Amidst a tough demand environment, revenue guidance has been slashed from 4–7 per cent to 1–3.5 per cent in constant currency terms. Operating margin guidance, however, has been retained at 20–22 per cent.

“We had a solid Q1 with growth of 4.2 per cent and large deals of $2.3 billion, which helps us set a strong foundation for future growth. Our generative AI capabilities are expanding well, with 80 active client projects. Topaz, our comprehensive AI offering, is resonating well with clients. We see this being transformative for clients and enhancing our overall service portfolio,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

The total employee count fell by 6,940 employees from 3,43,234 last quarter to 3,36,294 in Q1. Voluntary attrition during the quarter fell to 17.3 per cent from 20.9 per cent in Q3.

“Q1 operating margins were resilient in an uncertain macro environment on the back of our continued focus on cost optimization. The company’s rigorous operational discipline, including improved productivity measures and higher utilization, helped margins for the quarter,” said Nilanjan Roy, CFO.