IT major Infosys’ US-based subsidiary Infosys McCamish Systems (IMS) has faced a cybersecurity event resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems in IMS, the company said in an exchange filing.

IMS is a subsidiary of Infosys BPM Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited. “Data protection and cybersecurity are of utmost importance to us. We are working with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve this at the earliest and have also launched an independent investigation with them to identify potential impact on systems and data,” the company wrote in the filing.

Infosys McCamish is the centre of excellence for Infosys’ Life Insurance software solutions and services offerings in the U.S. It has been providing software and services to the life insurance industry for over 22 years.

With roots going back to the mid-80s, McCamish is currently providing platform-based insurance process management solutions and services to over 34 insurance companies across a broad array of insurance products, distribution models, and platform deployment options.

