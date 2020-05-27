IoTfy launches IoT-UVC technology for disinfecting delivery bags

India-based IoT & AI Cloud Suite, IoTfy today announced the launch of its IoT-UVC technology meant to sanitize delivery bags for safer home deliveries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delivery bags are the companies IoT and multi-focal UVC technology-based solution that is meant to enable power food-tech companies, online brands and delivery companies to make the home delivery of food, products, and packages “Corona-safe.”

This technology can be integrated with delivery bags to disinfect them before delivery using UVC technology. The government earlier this month had launched a sanitisation cabinet using similar technology tat enabled contactless sanitization of electronic gadgets and currency notes.

For the IoT-UVC technology-enabled delivery bags, users can begin the disinfection process with SDK and API integration on the mobile app of the online brand or food delivery company.

The UVC technology used to disinfect the package in the delivery bags can be operated from a mobile app. The sanitization process can be initiated using a “Start UV Disinfection” button.

“The disinfection process can be started by the end-user before accepting the delivery through the app of the online brand or food delivery company,” IoTfy explained.

The process can also be carried out by the delivery agent on their way to making the home delivery. This can also be done through the mobile app.

The delivery persons will need to keep their mobile hotspots turned on, for the sterilization process using the UVC tech. The hardware used by the tech can be powered by a 5V/2A power bank that are easier to carry.

A fully charged 10000 mAh power bank can perform sterilization cycles for up to 60 deliveries, the company said. The UVC exposure will stop automatically as soon as the bag is opened.

“With UVC proven to safeguard frequently touched and handled surfaces from Coronavirus, IoTfy has built this technology to help reinstate Trust and Safety in the mind of users, who are now largely dependent on online orders for even basics and daily essentials,” Arpit Chhabra, Co-Founder, IoTfy said.

“Integrating this futuristic technology in their delivery bags and overall delivery ecosystem, online brands can not only infection-proof the home-delivered packages during the ongoing pandemic, but also in the future where personal hygiene and wellness will continue to be at the forefront of everyone’s lifestyles. The UV Disinfection happening before the eyes of the user upon receiving the package will inspire trust and confidence in online delivery and reinstate the much-needed psychological comfort during such times,” he added.

The brand is in active talks with Food-Tech companies and Cloud Kitchens for Integration of this technology into their deliveries' ecosystem.