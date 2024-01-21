iSprout, a managed office space provider with 1.3 million sq ft of space under management, is planning to expand its operations to New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad this calendar year, taking the total area under management to 2 mn sq ft.

On Saturday, the seven-year-old company crossed 1-m sq ft space under its management by opening the 2.50 lakh sq ft of office space at Auro Orbit in Hyderabad. The 17th centre for the company, this new centre can house 4,000 seats, spanning five floors.

“We have 10 centres in Hyderabad, two each in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, and one in Vijayawada,” Sundari Patibandla, Co-Founder and CEO of iSprout, said.

“We aim to meet the growing demand for office spaces in modern suburbs with a high concentration of tech companies,” she said.

“We are planning to expand our operations to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad this year, taking the number of centres to 50 by the end of the year,” Sreeni Tirdhala, Co-Founder of iSprout, said.