IT firm Ideas2IT gifts 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to employees

After Chennai-based Kissflow gifted brand new BMW cars to five of its top management staff, the Silicon Valley-based IT company Ideas2IT, which has a delivery centre in the city, gifted 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to its employees, in recognition of their contributions to the company’s success. The cars range from S-Cross to Baleno and total cost to the company is around ₹15 crore.

Employees like Shriee Sathiya, Senior Software Engineer, and Prasath Parivallal, Associate Director, Technology, will not forget this day when they went to collect the car keys from founders, Murali Vivekanandan and Gayathri Vivekanandan, at a function on Monday.

“It's wonderful to work for a company that is willing to share its wealth. This car award means a lot more to me,” said Shriee Sathiya. This wealth sharing initiative will touch a lot more people. This 100 cars is just the beginning,” added her colleague Parivallal.

“We are proud to be the first Indian IT company to honour 100 employees with 100 cars for their dedication and diligence. They were instrumental towards the company’s growth and success,” said Murali Vivekanandan.

“We are giving cars not to just retain people as our attrition is just 2.5 per cent at a time when most IT companies are struggling to find talent. We value their contributions and want to the celebrate the success. Employees consider this company as theirs and have stayed with us for a long time. We are sharing our wealth with employees and treat them as partners,” he added.

The cars were given to those who completed five years and above, and not based on the roles, he said. “Every month, we will give three to five cars to those who complete five years with the company,” he added.

The company hires employees mainly from tier 2-3 cities like Tamil Nadu’s districts like Sivakasi and Tirunelveli. They are very smart in technology and just need some basic training. They are very loyal to the company, he said.

Founded in 2009 in Silicon Valley with six engineers, Ideas2IT has 600 technologists in India (Chennai), Mexico, and the US. It delivers software to clients like Roche, Facebook, Bloomberg, Microsoft, Oracle, Motorola and Medtronic.

Over the last four years, Ideas2IT has witnessed a 56 per cent YoY revenue growth and a 37 per cent YoY increase in employee strength, he said without giving any numbers.

Meanwhile, the company will move to a new office at Olympia Square, Guindy, Chennai and it will occupy all nine floors, said Gayathri Vivekanandan, CEO, Ideas2IT.