IT hiring is back with a bang

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India’s top three IT companies have firmly put the Covid-19 pandemic behind them, if hiring numbers are any indication.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and Infosys have reported a sharp jump in net employee hiring in the December quarter amid a strong revenue performance and the signing of record deals. Net employee hiring is considered to be a key metric to indicate the robustness of a sector.
TCS reported a 59 per cent increase with a net addition of 15,721 employees in the third quarter over the previous quarter. Q3 net employee hiring was the highest ever in a quarter, said the company’s CFO V Ramakrishnan in an analyst call.
Infosys’ net hiring jumped nearly eight times in Q3 to 9,104, while Wipro’s rose 47 per cent to 5,065.
When the pandemic was at its peak, in the June quarter, the three companies reported negative net hiring. However, all the three saw a turnaround in the September quarter.
In the December quarter, the momentum seems to have picked up even faster (see chart).
Yugal Joshi, Vice-President at research firm Everest Group, said that irrespective of the fact that the additions are coming at the back of not-so-encouraging headcount earlier, this is a good sign of demand visibility. Overall, it’s a good sign for the industry and probably an earlier-than-expected recovery, he added.
“The pandemic has made many clients explore offshore-based outsourcing and, with everyone going after cost-cutting, we see even the high-end consulting services are involving more offshore delivery. This will help Indian service providers in general and India-based delivery in particular,” said Joshi.
The pandemic has helped create newer operating models for service providers, though offshore is an important part. But there are more dimensions to it. Indian service providers should keep vetting their operating and delivery models, and not rest on the immediate large deals they are witnessing as clients want to offload their own resources to the books of Indian system integrators, he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...