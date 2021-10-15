IT majors on hiring spree, add 50,000 in Q2; freshers in demand

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The top four Indian IT companies added over 50,000 employees in the second quarter of FY22, taking their total recruitment to over one lakh in the first six months of the fiscal year.
While Tata Consultancy Services’ employee base increased by 19,690 in the second quarter, Infosys reported addition of 11,664, the highest ever in a single quarter. Wipro and HCL Tech added 11,475 and 11,135 employees, respectively. This is the highest hiring in the last 24 quarters for HCL Tech.
“Digital services like cloud computing and data analytics have picked up and IT companies are seeing more demand. The pool of senior experienced executives is limited, therefore, the companies are looking to hire and train new entrants to manage client commitments and increase the availability of talent,” Piyush Pandey, Lead Analyst - Institutional Equities, YES Securities, told BusinessLine.
While all the four IT companies have done lateral hires, there has been a rush to onboard freshers. Largest IT services major TCS alone onboarded 43,000 freshers over the past six months. The company plans to add another 35,000 in the current fiscal, taking the yearly total to 78,000 fresh graduates.
“By investing ahead of time in hiring the right talent across the world and onboarding a record number of fresh engineers, we have been able to overcome supply-side challenges and stay on track with all our execution timelines,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer, TCS.
Infosys revised its hiring target to 45,000 freshers this fiscal, up from 35,000 earlier. “We are rapidly expanding our global talent pool and have increased our college graduate hiring to 45,000 for this year. Last quarter, we had this number at 35,000, said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.
Wipro added 11,475 employees in the second quarter alone, of whom 8,000 were freshers. By the end of this fiscal, the company wants to take the total to 17,000 fresh graduates.
The increased hiring is also because IT companies are seeing an increase in attrition levels. “Attrition rates have particularly increased in the 2-6-year experience bracket, where candidates are in high demand. They are getting 50-100 per cent pay hike on switching jobs at the moment. For the attrition rate to temper, the supply of talent has to go up,” said Pandey.
Both Infosys and Wipro reported the highest attrition rates this quarter on LTM (last twelve months) basis at 20.1 per cent and 20.5 per cent, respectively. Infosys’ attrition rate was 7.8 per cent in the same quarter last year while it stood at 13.9 per cent in the first quarter this fiscal.
TCS reported the lowest increase in the quarterly attrition rate in the last twelve months at 11.9 per cent though a significant increase from 8.9 per cent in the same quarter last fiscal. The June quarter attrition rate was 8.6 per cent.
Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, “We expect this (high attrition) to probably continue for a couple of quarters or so. But once we have more talent available in the system, this should ease and get back to the real level.”
The gap in the supply of and demand for talent is leading to higher salary payouts to retain senior staff. Wipro, for example, has done two salary increases this calendar year.
But the industry is not worried. Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resource Officer, TCS, said, “When we backfill attrition, yes, there is a marginal increase in the cost we see which is not for this quarter, it has been like this for a reasonably good period of time. The point is we do have strategic talent development programmes where people can significantly accelerate their career paths, and their compensation. There are ways to increase and accelerate compensation internally also.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...