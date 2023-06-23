A Pune-based trade union of IT workers is writing to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking punitive action against the top management of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for allegedly taking bribes to hire new employees.

Top execs sacked

Reports emerged on Thursday that four top executives at TCS had been sacked after it was found that they were taking bribes from staffing firms to provide jobs to their candidates. The reports come at a time when several IT companies, including TCS, had delayed onboarding of freshers for months and even years on end, citing tough macroeconomic conditions for the IT sector.

The Nascent Information and Technology Employees Senate (NITES) is drafting a letter to the government, asking for proper redressal for the employees who have likely been impacted by this scandal.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, President at NITES, told businessline that several employees who are on notice period at TCS, intending to work in other organisations soon, are reporting difficulties transitioning, as their credibility and credentials have been put to question as a result of the scandal. New employers are uncertain if these former employees bribed to get employed at TCS.

Accountability, transperancy

“The IT sector is one of the largest employers in the country, therefore we seek that the government enforce some kind of accountability and transparency in how they onboard new employees. Many families depend on the employment provided by the sector,” Saluja said.

Saluja said that NITES is sending the letter to the government on the behalf of TCS employees and other employees affected by the scandal.

TCS declined to comment on the matter.