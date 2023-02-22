ITI Limited announced the appointment of Rajesh Rai as its new chairman and managing director for a period of five years. He has taken charge of his new position from February 21, 2023.

Rai has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Before assuming charge as CMD of ITI Limited, Rai was General Manager of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Mumbai. He also held the post of Chief Technology Officer of Mahanagar Telephone Mauritius Limited (MTML) in Mauritius for 12 years, where he was responsible for CDMA, GSM, 3G, and 4G network deployment and customer acquisition.

“ITI Limited has a legacy of being the first PSU of independent India and is now part of Indian technological folklore, where almost every household used to possess a telecom handset manufactured by it,” said Rajesh Rai, CMD, ITI Limited.

Furthermore, he said, “My focus area will be to ramp up production and do whatever it takes to increase the revenue of the company and make it better place to work for employees.”

Rai holds a Bachelors Degree in Engineering in Electronics from Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College, Gorakpur, M.Tech (Computer Science) from Jawaharlal Nehru University, and MBA from FMS, Delhi University.