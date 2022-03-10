hamburger

Jiffy.ai raises $53 million Series B Funding

BL Bengaluru Bureau | Bengaluru, March 9 | Updated on: Mar 10, 2022
Manager Technician Industrial Engineer working and control robotics with monitoring system software and icon industry network connection on tablet. AI, Artificial Intelligence, Automation robot arm machine in smart factory on blue digital background, Innovative and futuristic technology. | Photo Credit: ipopba

List of investors include Eight Roads, Iron Pillar and Nexus Venture Partners, among others

Enterprise automation platform, Jiffy.ai has raised $53 million Series B funding from Eight Roads, Iron Pillar and Nexus Venture Partners, among other investors. 

Till now, Jiffy.ai has raised over $72 million in total funding across multiple rounds. The company and its board decided to partner with Iron Pillar due to the firm’s global presence and access to potential partners, customers and talent for Jiffy in key geographies. Jiffy’s cloud-native platform combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, cognitive document processing, natural-language processing, no-code workflow and analytics to deliver end-to-end business process automation solutions across multiple verticals including media and telecommunications, financial services and travel, among others. 

“We’re thrilled to have Iron Pillar partner with Jiffy as we look to bring cloud-native intelligent enterprise automation to the next level. This over-subscribed round is a further validation that the market for enterprise process automation is massive, and that Jiffy has a unique approach to business transformation that has been validated by some of the largest and most respected companies in the world,” said Jiffy CEO and Co-Founder Babu Sivadasan. 

Mohanjit Jolly, Partner at Iron Pillar, added, “The Iron Pillar team is delighted and humbled to be investing in Jiffy, and joining a remarkable team as co-investors in helping build the leader in next generation intelligent enterprise process automation. Jiffy has combined the ease of building enterprise workflows with the power of AI, ML, IDP and other core technologies to deliver a powerful, comprehensive solution. It is not surprising that senior executives from Jiffy’s enterprise customers have invested in the round as well. We, at Iron Pillar, are excited to be a part of Jiffy’s journey to become the leader in next generation RPA.”

