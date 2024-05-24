Jio Haptik, a Reliance Jio Platforms AI company, has been invited to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) AI Governance Alliance gathering in San Francisco next week. The company’s Co-founder & CEO, Aakrit Vaish will be in attendance.

WEF’s AI Governance Alliance is a global forum with 300+ members and 250 organisations, including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google. The members meet once every two to three months to discuss topics related to AI adoption, governance, ethical frameworks, and more. The AI Governance Alliance is an initiative to foster ethical and responsible development and use of AI. The Alliance is a diverse group of stakeholders, including policymakers, government organisations, academia, and civil society organisations, collaborating to address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI technologies such as Generative AI.

Addressing the invitation, Aakrit said, “Representing India at the World Economic Forum’s AI Governance Council is a milestone in Jio Haptik’s journey. It is a testament to the work done over the last decade and Haptik’s positioning in the AI world. The Alliance aims to create an inclusive approach to AI governance that can be adopted globally, and for us what it means for India.”

The company claims to be the only member from India invited to the WEF AI Governance Alliance meeting. Earlier this year, Haptik participated in the 2nd AI Advisory Council - AI for India 2030, convened by the World Economic Forum along with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Haptik built a large chatbot in collaboration with the Government of India (GOI) and facilitated an end-to-end commerce experience on WhatsApp for Jio Mart. The company was named the ‘Tech Startup of the Year’ in the Artificial Intelligence category at the 13th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards last year. It was recognised for its underscoring its contribution to the field of AI and commitment to empowering businesses and society through innovative AI solutions.