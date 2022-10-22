Reliance Jio Infocomm has announced that it is introducing 5G-enabled Wi-Fi services in high footfall areas such as educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and more.

Launched in Nathdwara

This is in addition to their 5G network —Jio True5G— , and the Jio Welcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Jio on Saturday announced that it has started 5G Wi-Fi services in Nathdwara, in Rajasthan while Chennai has become the fifth city in the country to be part of the Jio Welcome Offer.

“While Jio users will get this service (5G WiFi) without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer period, non-Jio customers will also be able to try this service before they move to Jio,” said their press release.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Today, we have powered the first True 5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer.”

Invited Jio users in Chennai can access unlimited 5G data at up to 1 Gbps speed and experience JioTrue5G.

