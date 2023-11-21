Reliance Jio has announced the launch of the first AirFiber service in Kerala. The inaugural AirFiber connection has been established in Thiruvananthapuram.

This milestone marks a significant enhancement to the digital landscape in the State, enabling residents to experience the seamless integration of Jio’s AirFiber technology with top-notch fiber and mobility services, the company said in a release.

The rollout of Jio AirFiber follows its nationwide launch on September 19, further solidifying Jio’s commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions to communities across the country.

Jio Air Fiber plan offers unlimited data at 30 Mbps speed for ₹599. Also, 100 Mbps speed plans of ₹899 and ₹1,199 are available. While 14 OTT apps are available with the 599 and 899 plans, the 1199 plan will offer 17 OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Jio Cinema Premium.

Today, Jio’s optical fiber infrastructure spans over 1.5 million km across India. The company’s extensive optical-fiber presence puts Jio in close proximity to over 200 million premises.

JioAirFiber will provide the best-in-class value proposition and plans, the same as JioFiber, and will enable digital entertainment, broadband, smart home service, and home devices at no additional cost.