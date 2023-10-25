Jio has emerged as the top network in India, winning all nine awards for mobile networks in the market, including all awards for 5G networks in the The Speedtest Awards presented by Ookla.

Jio won awards for Best Mobile Network, Fastest Mobile Network, Best Mobile Coverage, Top Rated Mobile Network, Best Mobile Video Experience, Best Mobile Gaming Experience, Fastest 5G Mobile Network, Best 5G Mobile Video Experience, and Best 5G Mobile Gaming Experience.

“At Ookla we are committed to helping our customers serve their customers better with actionable insights offered by Speedtest. And today we are pleased to recognise Jio’s efforts in providing the best customer experience in speed, video, and gaming to their customers. These awards and this recognition makes them the most awarded network in India, reaffirming Jio’s ambition to offer the best-in-class network to their consumers,” said Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio said, “Jio was envisioned to create a digital society in India, where technology would be the driving force behind positive change in every sphere of our lives. It has been our greatest privilege to contribute to this revolution, and we have invested our heart and soul into making this vision real.

“I am particularly proud of the speed of the True 5G rollout. Today, we have covered the entire country with a robust True 5G network ahead of our promised timeframe of December 2023. 85% of the entire 5G deployment in India is made by Jio. We continue to deploy one 5G cell every 10 seconds,” Ambani added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit