Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio), on Friday demonstrated India’s first satellite-based giga fiber service to provide high-speed broadband services in previously inaccessible geographies in the country.

Jio demonstrated its new satellite broadband, called JioSpaceFiber, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) held here. The service will be available across the country at affordable prices, the company said.

Four of the remotest locations in India -- Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur in Odissa and ONGC-Jorhat, Assam -- have been connected with JioSpaceFiber, the company said.

Currently, Jio delivers high speed broadband fixed line and wireless services to over 450 million Indian consumers. To accelerate digital inclusivity, Jio has added JioSpaceFiber to its broadband services, JioFiber and JioAirFiber.

“With JioSpaceFiber we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected. JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society, with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services,” Akash Ambani, Chairman Reliance Jio Infocomm, said.

The satellite network will also support additional capacity for mobile backhaul, enhancing the availability and scale of Jio True5G in the remotest parts of the country. Jio in partnership with with SES, would access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space, the company said.

