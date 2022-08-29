Jio plans 5G launch by Diwali, earmarks ₹2-lakh crore investments

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has committed to delivering 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai by Diwali 2022, and a pan India rollout by December 2023.

Speaking at the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting 2022, RIL Chairman, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio’s 5G network will be the largest and most advanced in the world.

Jio’s three-fold advantage of a standalone 5G architecture, the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum, and the new carrier aggregation technology will be an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability, Ambani said.

The billionaire added that RIL has committed a total investment of ₹2-lakh crore and Jio’s network is already outfitted with Jio’s indigenously developed end-to-end 5G stack “with sufficient capacity to serve hundreds of millions of users from day one.”

As Jio is the sole operator to establish a standalone 5G network from day one, the company is labelling it as the “True-5G-Network.”

It also announced today a 5G solution to allow customers to enjoy fibre-like data speeds over the air called JioAirFiber, a wireless, simple, single-device solution to have a Wi-Fi hotspot at home.

“With single device JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect any home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet. With the simplicity of JioAirFiber, hundreds of millions of homes and offices can be connected to ultra-high-speed broadband in a very short period. With it, India can rank among the top-10 nations, even for fixed broadband,” noted Ambani.

Other products

Another 5G solution announced at the AGM was Jio Cloud PC, which will be a virtual PC hosted in the cloud. Using this product, people can do away with expenses related to buying computer hardware and upgrading it and can use a virtual PC instead. 5G use cases around cloud gaming, private networks, robotics, and automation were also announced at the AGM.

In addition to its partnerships with some of the world’s leading technology companies, Jio has now partnered with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India that can be exported worldwide.